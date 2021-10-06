146 projects completed in Mansehra, meeting told

MANSEHRA: As many as 146 development schemes have been completed in different sectors under the Sustainable Development Goals, an official said on Tuesday.

“We had launched a total of 215 development schemes in different sectors and 146 of them have been completed at a cost of Rs450 million,” Deputy Commissioner Dr Qasim Ali Khan told a meeting.

Heads of devolved departments, lawmakers, members of district committee on the status of women and minorities attended the meeting.

“The work on 51 development schemes is in progress and 18 would shortly be inaugurated,” Dr Qasim said.

He also ordered relocating of Matsarian girls’ primary school from a highly dilapidated building to a rented building. saying it could trigger a big human tragedy if not relocated immediately.

“We are going to constitute four committees, which would check the progress and remove hindrance in the execution of the SDG schemes,” Dr Qasim said.

Speaking on the occasion, the federal parliamentary secretary on Water Saleh Mohammad Khan lauded the timely completion of the projects executed under SDG.

“This programme is meant for the uplift of the people and district administration working hard to achieve targets set by the government which might bring a positive change in peoples’ lives,” he said.