Comstech to hold Iqbal Forum in Kazakhstan

Islamabad : Comstech Coordinator General, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Chodhary on Tuesday constituted a technical committee to hold International Iqbal forum in 2022, in Kazakhstan on the occasion of 30-year anniversary of Pak-Kazakh relations.
Comstech would organise this forum in collaboration with Turkic Academy, Astana, and the government of Kazakhstan to celebrate the work and contribution of Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal: the world renowned Muslim philosopher of 20th century.
The technical committee consists upon: Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Vice-Chancellor, Quaid-i-Azam University (Islamabad); Prof. Dr. Saiqa Imtiaz, Vice-Chancellor, Government Sadiq Women University (Bahawalpur); Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Shahid, Chairperson, Department of Persian, Government College University (Lahore); Prof. Dr. Baseera Ambreen, Director, Allama Iqbal Academy (Lahore); Prof. Dr. Syed Muhammad Fareed, Director, Centre for Iqbal Studies, University of the Punjab (Lahore); Prof. Dr. Muhammad Rafiq-ul-Islam, Head of the Department Iqbal Studies, Islamia University (Bahawalpur); and Muhammad Murtaza Noor, National Coordinator, Inter-University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences, IUCPSS, whereas Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, University of the Punjab (Lahore), is the convener of the committee.
