Japan provides goods for locust control

Islamabad : The government of Japan in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations handed over locust control items to the government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during a ceremony here on Tuesday.

The items included 20,000 litres of insecticide, 170 battery-operated sprays pumps, 170 generator-operated spray pumps and 77 units of motorcycles for mobilization of staff of the Agriculture Extension Department for future locust control activities in the merged districts of KP.

The support will strengthen the operational capacities for desert locust control operations through better preparedness and response to the crisis.

The items handing over ceremony was attended by Matsuda Kuninori, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Mohibullah Khan, Minister for Agriculture KP, FURUTA Shigeki, Chief Representative, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Pakistan Office, Florence Marie Rolle, FAO Representative in Pakistan and Dr. Muhammad Israr Khan, Secretary Agriculture GoKP as well as other senior officials of the relevant departments of the Government of KP.

The project, which provided grants worth 560 million Japanese Yen (Equivalent to around $5.1 million/around Rs840 million), started in April 2018 and will be completed within 2021.

It has been implemented in order to restore livelihoods in the Merged Districts of KP by improving productivity and value addition in the Agriculture Sector.

Under the project, activities like establishment of fruit nurseries, rehabilitation of irrigation channels, and distribution of poultry packages have taken place and benefitted more than 32,000 households (around 295,000 individuals).