Fresh survey on the cards to demarcate MHNP boundary

Islamabad : A fresh survey is likely to be done to evaluate the status of the land being encroached or disturbed by anthropogenic activities before finalising boundary walls of the protected Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP).

An official of the climate change ministry informed that the apex court in the past had ordered to carry out survey to build boundary walls of the MHNP.

“Now the voices are being raised against illegal construction activities in the forest area of the MHNP. It is now necessary to demarcate the area but it also needs fresh survey as the ground situation has changed over the years,” he said.

Over the period of last two decades the land use and land cover practices have changed significantly. The forest cover is declining while agriculture and built-up area is spreading due to human interventions. The villages in the vicinity of the national park are spreading thus putting pressure on the natural resources and green areas.

The official said MHNP is now part of the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami programme and they would not tolerate any kind of illegal activity in the national park, adding “We will certainly remove illegal structures and ensure protection of every inch of the MHNP.”

The official said “The fresh survey is now need of the hour so we will make decision in this respect in the coming days. Prime Minister Imran Khan has also issued strong directions to protect forest cover in the country.”

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said “New techniques will be used to demarcate the forest areas that will help protect them in best possible manner. We have launched honey initiative in the MHNP and many more such things are on the cards. So we will not only get economic benefits but also protect and preserve it with all available resources.”