Another 114 test positive for dengue fever

Rawalpindi : The number of dengue fever cases being reported from this region of the country is registering a tremendous increase as in the last 24 hours, another 114 patients have been confirmed positive for the infection including 86 patients from Islamabad Capital Territory and 28 from Rawalpindi.

The infection has so far claimed a total of four lives in the region including two from rural areas of the federal capital, one from ICT urban area and one from Attock.

To date, a total of 657 patients have been confirmed positive for dengue fever from ICT including 435 patients from ICT rural areas and 222 from urban areas while from Rawalpindi, the number of patients so far registered has reached 313.

It is important that the allied hospitals in Rawalpindi including Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital have been managing the majority of the patients reported from the twin cities.

According to District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention & Control at District Health Authority Rawalpindi Dr. Sajjad Mahmood, a total of 671 confirmed patients of dengue fever have been admitted to the allied hospitals for treatment so far of which 608 have been discharged after treatment.

At present, a total of 195 beds have been allocated for dengue fever in the teaching hospitals of District Rawalpindi out of which 126 beds are occupied by the patients. Of these patients, 63 have been confirmed positive for the infection, he said.