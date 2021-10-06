PMC directs to initiate MDCAT post-exam analysis

Islamabad: Medical and Dental Council of Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has directed the National Medical Authority (NMA) to initiate the comprehensive MDCAT post-exam analysis, considering in detail the grievances of students.
According to official sources, Quaid-e-Azam University has been given task for post-exam analysis being the premier higher education institution to ensure the satisfaction of all students.
The council while directing the authority to engage Quaid-e-Azam University to conduct the post-exam analysis instructed the analysis to be concluded during the week with the final result of the MDCAT to be announced by October 9, 2021.The President, PMC and Vice-Chancellor Quaid-e-Azam University will jointly review the post-exam analysis report for its approval prior to the final result being compiled.
The council advised that during the post-exam analysis all questions which are found to be vague, ambiguous or even slightly out of the PMC MDCAT syllabus be removed and students attempting such questions be given a corresponding score for the removed questions.
The council also directed that if the answer key of any question was found to be incorrect or where more than one answer to a question could be accepted as correct.
