CDC reduces tariff

KARACHI: Central Depository Company (CDC) on Tuesday announced a further reduction in the base tariff for its major depository services in a bid to facilitate capital market participants.

“To facilitate the induction of physical share certificates and to promote digitisation, processing charges for induction have been slashed by 50 percent; likewise, to support leverage products, transaction fee on corporate action has been waived by 100 percent and certain tariff items for mutual funds have also been reduced,” the company said in a statement.

Since its inception, CDC has reduced its tariff considerably on transactions, and even last year, CDC has reduced the tariff for Asset Management Companies. For the last three years CDC is consecutively reducing its tariff structure, according to the statment.

Badiuddin Akber, CEO CDC, said despite the pandemic induced circumstances since last year, CDC had performed exceptionally well and ensured to pass on the benefits to the market players by undertaking these tariff reductions.