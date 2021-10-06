FFCL collaborates on Expo 2020

KARACHI: Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFCL) has disclosed its official sponsorship of the Pakistan Pavilion – the country’s largest foreign exhibition feature at Dubai Expo 2020.
Participants include 192 countries, with an anticipated footfall of over 25 million visitors between October 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022. FFCL intends not only present Pakistan’s soft image in the international arena, but also to promote its own portfolio of core business, renewable energy, processed food products, food security and specialised technical services through its premier business concerns such as: FFC, FFCEL, FFFL, FACE and OLIVE during the six-month Expo.
