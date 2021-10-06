Missing the balancing act

LAHORE: Public welfare would remain a dream when inflation stays stubbornly high (three straight years), with no clues as to when the rupee downslide would stop, with an added uncertainty on interest rates.

Inflation hurts mostly the man on the street as businesses pass on its impact to the consumers. The richer segments can afford high prices, but the poor cannot.

The ever-declining rupee value is further strengthening inflation. The central bank tried in vain to keep interest rates stable, but has now jacked up its policy rates.

A problem atop these is the resource constraint. To fix that, the government needs to change the tax policies.

There is something deeply peculiar about having rich individuals, who make their money speculating on real estate or stocks paying lower taxes than middle-class Pakistanis, whose income is derived from wages and salaries.

Perhaps it is not just peculiar, but obscene and indeed offensive about having those whose income is derived from inherited stocks paying lower taxes than those who put in a 50-hour workweek.

Confidence in the economy won’t be restored as long as growth is low, and growth will be low if investment is anaemic, consumption weak, and public spending on the wane.

Under these circumstances, the tendency to reduce government development expenditures because of resource constraints while increasing subsidies mindlessly seems like a folly. It would be prudent to spend money on needed investments in infrastructure, education, and technology.

Such investments would yield double dividends. It will increase incomes today while laying the foundations for future employment and economic growth.

Pakistani planners are facing a dilemma as the normal recipe to arrest inflation is to raise interest rates; just as economists prescribe lowering of interest rates in an economic downturn. However, Pakistan is facing both high inflation and economic recession. The productivity in large-scale manufacturing has sobered, while the small and medium enterprises are still in deep trouble. Almost 70 percent of the employment is generated by the small and medium enterprises.

Contrary to the grim economic indicators, our planners claim victory.

High inflation and interest rates aside, the number of unemployed is constantly rising in the country despite a boom in the construction and apparel sectors that are labour incentive.

The size of these sectors is too small to make a dent in unemployment. The current situation is because of special-interest pressures, populist politics, bad economics, and sheer incompetence of the economic planners.

Market failures come only in macro doses, in the form of the recessions and depressions that have periodically plagued all capitalist economies. However, these doses cause a number of inefficiencies in the systems that are difficult to assess.

The new populist rhetoric persuades taxpayers that ordinary people always know how to spend money better than the government does, and promises a new world without budget constraints. However, the special interests remain beneficiaries of numerous subsidies on the strength of populism.

There are a number of economic tools at the disposal of economic planners that should be used with caution. As far as growth and inflation control are concerned, they can yield contradictory results. The sad truth is that we have reached the limits of monetary policy.

Lowering interest rates will not stimulate the economy much—banks are not going to be willing to lend to distressed consumers, and consumers might not have the desire to borrow. However, raising interest rates, to combat inflation, won’t have the desired impact, because prices those are the main source of our inflation—food and energy—are determined in international markets; it would bring more misery for the common man.

To come out of the current mess, a careful balancing is required. Turnaround would not be immediate; it would take some time.

The trouble with the present regime is that it wasted three years in ill planning. It should have taken decisions immediately after assuming power, including some decisions that are painful for rent seekers and the elite. These decisions, if taken now, may dent the popularity, and that too much closer to the elections, but if implemented, it could shorten the length of the downturn and reduce the magnitude of the problem.

It is unfortunate that we have among our ranks the so-called free-market fundamentalists, who believe in the miracles of the market, but are not averse to accepting government bailouts.

Indeed, they have demanded them time and again, warning that unless they get what they want the whole system may crash. The result is that there is not a single exporting sector (from manufacturing side) that can survive without government subsidies.