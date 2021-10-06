SNGPL annual profit hits Rs5.91bln

LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) on Tuesday announced a profit after tax of Rs5.917 billion (EPS: Rs9.33) for the period ended December 31, 2020.

The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs4.696 billion (EPS: Rs7.40) in the year ended on December 31, 2019.

Based on the declared profit, the company has proposed an interim cash dividend of 20 percent or Rs2/share for period under review, according to a company statement.

Moreover, it said the company had been able to earn historically high net profit amounting to Rs8.939 billion for the period ended March 31, 2021 as against profit of Rs5.779 billion during the corresponding period of the last year.

The EPS for the period under review was Rs14.09 as against Rs9.11 for the same period last year, the company said.

Despite all odds, the statement adds, including prevailing Covid-19 situation the company has been able to reduce the UFG losses during the periods under review, both in volumetric and %age terms from 20,893 MMCF (10.39%age) (Jul-Dec-19) to 15,011 MMCF (7.56%age) (Jul-Dec-20) which has resulted into saving of Rs 2,819 million to the

Company which accumulated to Rs 4,137 million by March 31, 2021 as a result of reduction of UFG losses from 33,935 MMCF or 11.15% in Jul-Mar-20 to 24,755 MMCF or 8.45% in Jul-Mar-21.

This substantial reduction in UFG losses was made possible due to joint concerted efforts of the Board and the Management alike.

The Company is continuously striving to maintain the momentum achieved and is confident that performance of the Company will further enhance in the years ahead.