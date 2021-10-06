Ministers seek Karachi businesses to invest in KP

KARACHI: Finance Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taimur Saleem on Tuesday invited the business community of Karachi to invest and set up businesses in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as the province offered incentives and was peaceful on a sustainable basis.

The lawmaker, during a visit to the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), said that despite being a small province with limited resources, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has a lot to offer and was capable of providing maximum facilities to investors. “Your investment in KP would prove favourable for your businesses, the province and Pakistan’s economy,” he added.

He spoke of investment opportunities in hydropower generation, transmission and distribution and the tourism sector. Saleem said his government was setting up four tourism zones to attract investors, who could also look into the possibility of investing in agriculture, mines and minerals, services and IT sectors.

He mentioned that KP was the only province where every resident held health insurance cover of up to Rs1 million, which was an opportunity for businessmen associated with the health sector.

KP government has approved a $400 million project for setting up road infrastructure from Peshawar to Torkham. “Our target is to improve road accessibility as we want get road access beyond Afghanistan to Central Asia which, if achieved, would have an impact of $50 to $60 billion on Pakistan’s GDP,” he added.

KP Industries Minister Abdullah Karim Tordher said several industries from Karachi were successfully operating from KP, which was the growing land of opportunities. The province plans to establish 13 Economic Zones. Work has already started on 7, whereas 19 industrial areas would also be established to use indigenous resources and go for import substitution to enhance exports, he said, inviting to invest or form joint ventures for development of gems, gypsum, mines and minerals, hunting arms, cold water fishing, and horticulture.

“To encourage, investment and industrialisation, KP government has withdrawn around 17 different taxes,” Tordher added.

BMG Chairman and former president KCCI Zubair Motiwala said that in order to actually attract investment, KP government has to ensure that the investors received more profitability as compared to what they have already been earning in Karachi. Otherwise, he said no businessman would be interested in setting up a unit in KP.

“The investors must be guaranteed that they will get all the industrial inputs like uninterrupted gas, water and electricity, which they were not receiving here and this must be followed by an assurance that if they were earning 10 percent in Karachi, they will get 20 percent in KP.”

He also stressed on introducing preferential tariffs for gas and electricity, which should be less than what was being paid in Karachi along with guaranteed uninterrupted supply.

“KP government has to convince the federal government to give tax holidays for a period of 5 to 10 years in special economic zones, which should preferably be established by the private sector,” Motiwala added.

He congratulated for approving construction of Peshawar-Torkham highway, and said that keeping in view the exorbitant charges imposed by shipping lines, accessing Europe via highways was inevitable.

BMG chairman said several sites in the province were capable of generating 21,000MW hydropower, which if utilised via major investments, could be a source of cheap electricity for the country as well as Afghanistan.

He also pointed out that value-addition in the agriculture sector could also be of interest in the province.

Earlier, KCCI President Muhammad Idrees, while welcoming the Ministers, advised the provincial government to develop IT parks and encourage local manufacturing and assembling of IT-related products and other electronic equipment via special incentives.

“The federal government, instead of luring foreign investors all the time, should facilitate the local business community through ease of doing business, which would prove fruitful and result-oriented in terms of achieving progress and prosperity all over the country,” he added.

KP Board of Investment and Trade CEO Hassan Daud Butt delivered a presentation on the occasion in which the potential sectors along with government policies to ensure ease of doing business in KP were highlighted in detail.