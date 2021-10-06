Stocks slide as inflation fears mount

Stocks tracked a sell-off in regional markets on Tuesday, as investors grappled with fears of runaway inflation after global oil prices hit multi-year highs, traders said.

Brokerage Topline in a post market note said the equities witnessed a bearish trend, "where initially the bourse opened on a slightly positive note but later succumbed to selling pressure".

"Investors remained concerned over high international commodity prices where rally in coal prices led the cement sector to decline further,” the brokerage said.

International oil prices reached seven-year peak after OPEC+ confirmed it would stick to its current output policy as demand for petroleum products rebounds.

KSE-100 Shares Index, the benchmark of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), shed 377.93 points or 0.84 percent to close at 44,666.57 points, testing a day high and low of 45,104.41 and 44,593.31 points.

KSE-30 Shares Index also fell by 140.87 points or 0.80 percent to 17,543.15 points.

Traded shares increased to 335 million from 267 million shares, while traded value rose to Rs13.5 billion from Rs10.09 billion.

Market capital inched down to Rs7.804 trillion from Rs7.846 trillion. Of 564 actives in the session, 211 were advancers, 342 retreaters, and 11 ended up as neutrals.

Dealers said surging commodity prices and growing inflationary pressure bet on further tightening of policy rates in the coming months.

September consumer inflation hit 9 percent year-on-year, largely driven by a surge in food and energy constituents.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), last month, raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.25 percent. The SBP also signaled that it could further raise rates to tackle inflationary risk if necessary.

Brokerage Ismail Iqbal Securities said stocks remained in negative territory owing to concerns over the trade deficit of $4 billion in September.

“The situation was further exacerbated by rising coal and oil prices. Cements, tech and fertilisers being the major draggers, cumulatively dented the index by 309 points.”

JS Research said major selling pressure was seen in the cement sector as coal prices continued to rise in the international market while cement dispatches fell by over 12 percent in September.

“Going forward, we recommend investors to remain cautious and wait for significant dips for further buying,” the brokerage said.

Trade deficit for the first quarter (July-September) of fiscal year 2021-22 widened 100.62 percent to an alarming $11.66 billion from $5.81 billion in the same period of last fiscal year. The surge comes amid a booming demand, which is drawing in imports, while this gap could widen further in months ahead as the economy gradually recovers from the coronavirus blows.

MARI, UBL, HUBC, PSEL, and EPCL contributed positively and together added 135 points, while major LUCK, TRG, OGDC, SYS and MLCF turned out to the major laggards, eroding 218 points collectively.

Telecard Limited was the volume leader with 30.36 million shares. The stock gained Re0.76 to close at Rs19.95.

The second highest traded stock was Azgard Nine Limited that posted a turnover of 19.95 million shares. The stock lost Rs1.27 to end at Rs20.12.

Stocks that witnessed notable trade were Ghani Global, Worldcall Telecom Limited, Byco Petroleum, First National Equities Limited, Avanceon Ltd, Unity Foods, TRG Pakistan, and TPL Corp Limited.