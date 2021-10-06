Rupee holds steady

KARACHI: The rupee held steady against the dollar in the interbank market on Tuesday due to matching demand and supply of the US currency.

The rupee ended at 170.80 to the dollar, unchanged from the previous close.

In the open market, the rupee gained 10 paisas to close at 172.20 per dollar.

Dealers said the local unit was stable during the session as the demand and supply of the greenback matched.

“The inflows available in the market were enough to meet the importer requirements,” said a currency dealer.

However, the outlook for the rupee remains bearish due to surging current account deficit driven by higher imports amid global commodity prices.

Trade deficit soared 101 percent to $11.664 billion in the first quarter of this fiscal year, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Imports rose 65 percent to $18.631 billion in July-September FY2022. Exports increased 27 percent to $6.967 billion.

The direction of the local currency will depend on how the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund for the revival of $6 billion loan programme go and evolve, dealers said.