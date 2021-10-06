Govt to raise Rs5.875trln in 3 months

KARACHI: The government is set to raise Rs5.875 trillion from the sale of treasury bills and bonds up to the end of December 2021, which is higher compared with the maturities of Rs5.100 trillion.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday said that it would continue to hold fortnightly auctions for three, six and 12 months Market Treasury Bills between October and December.

Total target for the seven auctions is Rs5.050 trillion.

The central bank would also sell Rs825 billion worth of fixed and floating rate Pakistan Investment Bonds.

The SBP’s auction calendar showed that the major targets were allocated to the short to medium instruments followed by the long-term papers.

Latest targets also depict higher dependence on borrowing from T-bills, which are short-term.

The market remained keen on investing in the short-term papers, and the investment rose in three-month T-bills, primarily on the back of expectations of further increase in the interest rates in months to come.

Analysts expect the central bank to continue its gradual and measured increase in policy rate given imbalances in the external account and high inflation readings. Consumer price index inflation is also expected to remain beyond 9 percent in coming months as base effect phases out. The SBP is likely to hike policy rate by another 25 basis points next month.