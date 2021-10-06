Oil strikes new peaks

London: World oil prices surged to new multi-year peaks on Tuesday, extending a bullish run one day after OPEC+ refrained from boosting output any further.

European benchmark London Brent North Sea oil jumped to a new three-year peak at $83.13 per barrel. New York crude hit a fresh seven-year pinnacle at $79.48.

OPEC and other major producers opted Monday against increasing output by more than previously agreed -- despite tightening supplies and rising demand.

OPEC+ agreed in July to boost output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) each month until at least April 2022 to phase out 5.8 million bpd of existing production cuts.

The producer club's decision to keep increasing oil output gradually sent prices sharply higher, adding to inflationary pressures that consuming nations fear will derail an economic recovery from the pandemic.

"Given the demand picture and the outcome of the OPEC meeting, the overall sentiment around crude is bullish," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.

Demand for coal and natural gas has exceeded pre-COVID-19 highs with oil closely trailing, according to energy watchdog, the International Energy Agency. Three-quarters of global energy demand is still met by fossil fuels, with less than a fifth by non-nuclear renewables.

OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, has faced pressure from some countries to add back more barrels to the market as demand has recovered faster than expected in some parts of the world.

"OPEC+ gave oil bulls a red rag to bid up futures contracts as it stuck to the planned increase," said Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson.

"It´s not that demand is suddenly forecast to improve -- it´s more that OPEC+ is keeping such a tight grip on supply."

Runaway oil prices fuel higher inflation but boost the profits and revenues of energy giants.

The oil price rally has also been fuelled by an even bigger increase in gas prices, which have spiked by 300 percent, prompting switching to fuel oil and other crude products to generate electricity and for other industrial needs.

Meanwhile, in London, BP shares jumped 1.3 percent to 348.90 pence and Royal Dutch Shell´s ´B´ shares gained 1.1 percent to £16.88.

In Paris, France´s Total rallied 1.3 percent to 42.65 euros.

"OPEC´s decision not to lift production volumes gave oil prices a lift into Tuesday, helping the FTSE 100 to solid gains as index heavyweights BP and Shell gushed higher," said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

"This followed a tech-led sell-off in the US overnight as investors turned away from the likes of Apple, Amazon and, perhaps most notably, Facebook which had a pretty terrible day on Monday" following a major outage.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, most Asian markets fell following a Wall Street slump as surging oil prices also put further upward pressure on inflation.