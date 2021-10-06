‘Rising star Vlahovic will not renew contract’

MILAN: Serbia’s Dusan Vlahovic will not renew his contract with Fiorentina, the owner of the Serie A club Rocco Commisso said on Tuesday, opening the door to an early exit for one of European football’s rising stars.

In an open letter to supporters posted on the club’s website, billionaire businessman Commisso said the 21-year-old striker, whose contract with the Viola expires in June 2023, had refused an offer that “would have made him the highest paid player in the history of the club”.

“We also improved our offer on a number of occasions in order to accommodate the requests of both Dusan and his entourage. However, despite our efforts, those offers have not been accepted,” continued Commisso.

“During my time in Florence over the past few weeks, I have personally endeavoured to find a solution that would make both the player and the club happy, but I am disappointed to say that our efforts and attempts have not been rewarded.