 
Wednesday October 06, 2021
LPGA removes Japan event for second year over pandemic

Sports
AFP
October 06, 2021

TOKYO: The US LPGA have removed an event next month in Japan from their schedule for a second year because of coronavirus pandemic restrictions, the tour said.

The Toto Japan Classic, first held in 1973, is set to be played at Seta Golf Course on November 4-7.

