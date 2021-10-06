LPGA removes Japan event for second year over pandemic

TOKYO: The US LPGA have removed an event next month in Japan from their schedule for a second year because of coronavirus pandemic restrictions, the tour said.
The Toto Japan Classic, first held in 1973, is set to be played at Seta Golf Course on November 4-7.
SYDNEY: World number one Ash Barty will miss the maiden edition of the Billie Jean King Cup in Prague next month,...
MILAN: Italy and Spain will again face off in a semi-final on Wednesday when they take to the field at the San Siro...
MILAN: Serbia’s Dusan Vlahovic will not renew his contract with Fiorentina, the owner of the Serie A club Rocco...
KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange welcomed the Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja with a gong ceremony held...
PARIS: The world footballers’ union FIFPro attacked the “lack of holistic vision” of the game’s institutions,...
KARACHI: The training camp of Pakistan juniors is likely to begin at Abdul Sattar Edhi stadium in Karachi in the...