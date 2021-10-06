Departmental players protest

LAHORE: Departmental players gathered outside Punjab Stadium on Monday to protest against the government’s decision to stop funding for sports departments.

“Departments help the country find talent. If departments don’t get funding, talent will stop coming up,” a player said. “I appeal to the government to review the decision and take it back for the sake of sports in the country,” he stated.

Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) ministry released a letter to many departments recently, asking them to divert their sports funds to regions.