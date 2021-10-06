Departmental players protest

LAHORE: Departmental players gathered outside Punjab Stadium on Monday to protest against the government’s decision to stop funding for sports departments.
“Departments help the country find talent. If departments don’t get funding, talent will stop coming up,” a player said. “I appeal to the government to review the decision and take it back for the sake of sports in the country,” he stated.
Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) ministry released a letter to many departments recently, asking them to divert their sports funds to regions.
SYDNEY: World number one Ash Barty will miss the maiden edition of the Billie Jean King Cup in Prague next month,...
MILAN: Italy and Spain will again face off in a semi-final on Wednesday when they take to the field at the San Siro...
MILAN: Serbia’s Dusan Vlahovic will not renew his contract with Fiorentina, the owner of the Serie A club Rocco...
KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange welcomed the Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja with a gong ceremony held...
PARIS: The world footballers’ union FIFPro attacked the “lack of holistic vision” of the game’s institutions,...
KARACHI: The training camp of Pakistan juniors is likely to begin at Abdul Sattar Edhi stadium in Karachi in the...