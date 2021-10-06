IPC Ministry seeks important documents from POA

KARACHI: The IPC Ministry has sought some important documents from the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA).

The IPC Ministry has asked it to submit the following documents.

“The documents relating to legal status of POA (details under Societies Registration Act, 1860), audited financial statements of accounts and Auditor’s Report for the last (03) three years, budget estimates mentioning the source of funding (domestic & International) for the last three years, detail of officers and staff of the POA, MoU of POA signed with Economic Affairs Division as per “Policy for regulation of Organization receiving foreign contributions 2013 and NOC from Ministry of Interior required for all NGOs receiving foreign funding.”

The letter says that these documents should be provided for transparency in the best interest of sports. It adds that the government is trying to bring transparency in sports governance. “In this regard, the manner in which funds are generated and spent is of utmost importance. To achieve this objective, during the last three years, the government has directed the Auditor General of Pakistan to conduct audit of all major national sports federations,” the letter says.

“This is also in line with the decision of Standing Committees of National Assembly and Senate who want a greater oversight of sports bodies in Pakistan. In view of the recent decision of the National Assembly Standing Committee on IPC, it is essential to collect the detailed information regarding the working and functioning of the POA,” the letter says.