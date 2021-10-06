Pak teams win silver, bronze medals at World Military Shooting

KARACHI: Pakistan’s shooters won silver and bronze medals in mixed team category at 53rd World Military Shotgun Shooting Championship in Lahore on Tuesday.
In the final of trap event’s mixed team category, Russia’s team comprising Aleksei Skorobogatov and Anastasia Krakhmaleva won the gold medal with the score of 116 points (61, 55).
Pakistan’s team 1 comprising Junaid Ali and Sabrina Bashir scored 107 points (65, 42) to claim the silver medal.
The team 2 comprising Aminullah and Amina Tariq scored 101 points (61, 40) for the bronze medal.
Sri Lanka’s teams secured fourth and fifth positions, while sixth and seventh positions were taken by Kenyan teams.
SYDNEY: World number one Ash Barty will miss the maiden edition of the Billie Jean King Cup in Prague next month,...
MILAN: Italy and Spain will again face off in a semi-final on Wednesday when they take to the field at the San Siro...
MILAN: Serbia’s Dusan Vlahovic will not renew his contract with Fiorentina, the owner of the Serie A club Rocco...
KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange welcomed the Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja with a gong ceremony held...
PARIS: The world footballers’ union FIFPro attacked the “lack of holistic vision” of the game’s institutions,...
KARACHI: The training camp of Pakistan juniors is likely to begin at Abdul Sattar Edhi stadium in Karachi in the...