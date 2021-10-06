Pak teams win silver, bronze medals at World Military Shooting

KARACHI: Pakistan’s shooters won silver and bronze medals in mixed team category at 53rd World Military Shotgun Shooting Championship in Lahore on Tuesday.

In the final of trap event’s mixed team category, Russia’s team comprising Aleksei Skorobogatov and Anastasia Krakhmaleva won the gold medal with the score of 116 points (61, 55).

Pakistan’s team 1 comprising Junaid Ali and Sabrina Bashir scored 107 points (65, 42) to claim the silver medal.

The team 2 comprising Aminullah and Amina Tariq scored 101 points (61, 40) for the bronze medal.

Sri Lanka’s teams secured fourth and fifth positions, while sixth and seventh positions were taken by Kenyan teams.