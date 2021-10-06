Stop it while you can

The recent surge in dengue cases in Lahore, Rawalpindi and other parts of the country hints at another imminent health crisis. Hospitals in Pakistan are already under the burden of Covid-19 and if measures are not taken on time, there will be chaos. Unplanned influx of patients, along with a lack of facilities and shortage of space will present huge challenges. Timely action, diagnosis and treatment is the best way to curb the spread of the virus. Delays in fumigation may have been a major reason for the outbreak. The government needs to be proactive and should start a country-wide anti-dengue campaign. Fumigation should be done immediately. Educational institutions, print and electronic media can be used to create public awareness about the dengue virus outbreak.

Amir Zada Khan Yousafzai

Islamabad