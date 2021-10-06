A few important names exposed in the Pandora Papers are those of Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Senator Faisal Vawda, Minister for Water Resources Chaudhry Moonis Elahi, PML-N’s Ishaq Dar’s son, PPP’s Sharjeel Memon, family members of the Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiar, PTI leader Abdul Aleem Khan, Axact CEO Shoaib Sheikh, among others.
At the time of the Panama Papers in 2016, Imran Khan wanted the government to form an inquiry commission led by the then chief justice of Pakistan Anwar, Zaheer Jamali. Now Imran Khan should take action against those whose names have been revealed in the papers. The Pandora papers are a stark reminder of laws that allow the existence of safe havens. The government should ask these persons to resign and then look into the involvement of all other Pakistani citizens in the off-shore companies.
Khushal Khan
Hayatabad
