Pakistan’s financial situation is in shambles, and both the government and the opposition parties seem more focused on maligning each other than fixing the problem. Our political leaders seem to be oblivious to the fact that such devastating problems are not created overnight, but are a result of continued loot and plunder. If they had lived within their means and adopted the path of prudence, they could have been saved from being suspects in the destruction of the country's economy. Ironically, each time a party is accused of economic blunders and corruption, every other party believes that it is the sole savior.

Our leaders consistently borrow from international financial institutions but the drama of allegations against each other continues. If all the parties are pious, who is at fault? The political parties still seem more focused on self-interest and getting their hands on power, come what may. It is about time that they agreed on some ground rules or red lines that nobody should cross. If corruption is not checked, no amount of economic activity would be able to solve our problems Once they can check corruption or at least bring it down, they can sit together to draw up long-term agreed upon strategies to steer the country toward a strong and thriving economy.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad