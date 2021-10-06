Wasted lives

Imagine 36 million tonnes of food being wasted each day. This is a figure we should think about very seriously, and we were reminded of it on the recently-passed International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste. The 36 million we talk about is the amount of food lost in Pakistan or in other words wasted each day. This makes up 40 percent of food in total, and would equal every citizen of Karachi, Lahore and Hyderabad throwing out both their lunch and dinner. This should not be acceptable in a world which is increasingly short of food and where hunger is growing by the year according to the World Food Programme and other organisations. Yet 14 percent of the world's food is lost between harvest and retail and 17 percent is lost in stages after that, including 11 percent from households. These are numbers we need to consider very carefully. Food loss can simply not be permitted in a situation where we need a sustainable ecosystem and production of more food as well as its equitable delivery to people.

The best way to avoid food waste is to build systems which prevent loss at every point. At the same time, we need to recover and redistribute food which would otherwise be wasted. Better systems to transport food and deliver it to various parts of the world where it is needed is a priority. In Pakistan itself, we know that there is large-scale wastage of food because of poor storage, as well as callous wastage of food by banquet halls and restaurants. According to figures produced by a study carried out in the country two years ago, a single hotel in Islamabad wastes 870 kg of food each day. This could feed hundreds of families on a daily basis.

We need to make people more aware of the need to avoid wasting food. Organisations like the Robin Hood Army which operates in Pakistan, comprising mainly young people, have done good work by starting the process of taking unused food from bakeries, hotels, restaurants and other places and delivering them to communities in need. In India there is also a restaurant which simply places plates of food, which would otherwise go waste, in a refrigerator outside its building and permits anyone passing by to pick up a plate or help themselves to a piece of food. The model has been emulated in other places. Much more effort is needed to prevent food wastage, especially in a country such as ours, and other countries with a high hunger index around the world. According to the Global Hunger Index, Pakistan faces 'severe hunger'. We also know that so many of our children are stunted. Perhaps this could be avoided, as could the food insecurity suffered by nearly 43 percent of our population according to the UN, if we were better able to avoid wasting food at every stage, from harvest to consumption and delivering it to people who go to bed hungry each night virtually throughout the year.