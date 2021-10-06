Daily wager held for killing employer

Police on Tuesday arrested a daily wage-earner on charges of killing his employer with help of his brother for not increasing their pay.

The arrest was made by the investigation wing of the District Central police and the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee. Police said the body of Shah Noor, son of Bashir, had been found with a slit throat in the Gabol Town police limits on September 8.

On Tuesday, police, with the help of the CPLC, arrested a suspect and also caught Ramzan, one of the brothers. The prime suspect admitted that he with the help of his brother slit the throat of the victim. The police said they were looking for the suspect’s brother.

Ramzan told the police he and his brother worked as labourers for the employer, and whenthey asked him to increase their daily pay, he did not do so. At this, Ramzan said, they stabbed him to death with a knife, which the police claimed to have found.