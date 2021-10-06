 
Wednesday October 06, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Liberians protest ritual murders

World
AFP
October 06, 2021

Monrovia: Hundreds of women protested in Liberia’s capital Monrovia on Tuesday against a wave of alleged ritual killings in the country, an AFP journalist saw. Rumours of ritual murders have been spreading on social media for weeks in the West African nation, with reports of corpses found with body parts removed -- ostensibly for occult purposes.

More From World
More From Latest