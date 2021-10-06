Liberians protest ritual murders

Monrovia: Hundreds of women protested in Liberia’s capital Monrovia on Tuesday against a wave of alleged ritual killings in the country, an AFP journalist saw. Rumours of ritual murders have been spreading on social media for weeks in the West African nation, with reports of corpses found with body parts removed -- ostensibly for occult purposes.
Fort-de-France: France’s oldest man Jules Theobald has died at the age of 112, media reports said Tuesday quoting...
Vatican City: The financial fraud trial of a once powerful Catholic cardinal and nine others resumed on Tuesday at the...
Los Llanos de Aridane, Spain: The lives of thousands may have been devastated by the volcano’s eruption on La Palma...
Bucharest: The Romanian government of liberal Prime Minister Florin Citu was brought down by a no-confidence vote in...
Paris: French Catholic clergy sexually abused around 216,000 minors spanning seven decades since 1950, a "massive...
Paris: President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday held talks with visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in his first...