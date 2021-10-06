 
Wednesday October 06, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Cardinal on trial as Vatican financial scandal case resumes

World
AFP
October 06, 2021

Vatican City: The financial fraud trial of a once powerful Catholic cardinal and nine others resumed on Tuesday at the Vatican, with allegations centring on a disastrous London property deal paid for with charity funds. Cardinal Angelo Becciu, who served as the equivalent of chief of staff for Pope Francis at the time of the deal and was later fired from another post, is being tried alongside high-rolling London-based financiers and other Church employees.

More From World
More From Latest