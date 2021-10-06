Volcano evacuees face huge reconstruction challenges

Los Llanos de Aridane, Spain: The lives of thousands may have been devastated by the volcano’s eruption on La Palma island, but many are starting to dream of returning home and starting to rebuild. It has been more than two weeks since La Cumbre Vieja began erupting, forcing more than 6,000 people out of their homes as the lava burnt its way across huge swathes of land on the western side of La Palma in Spain’s Canary Islands.
