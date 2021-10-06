 
Wednesday October 06, 2021
Romania faces political crisis

World
AFP
October 06, 2021

Bucharest: The Romanian government of liberal Prime Minister Florin Citu was brought down by a no-confidence vote in parliament on Tuesday, threatening to plunge the country into fresh political instability. Former banker Citu had only been prime minister since December, but the centre-right USR party withdrew from his coalition last month complaining about his "dictatorial attitude".

