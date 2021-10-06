 
Wednesday October 06, 2021
Musical toots!

New Delhi: India’s transport minister is mulling a law that would seek to replace the country’s constant car-horn cacophony with the sound of music. "I am studying this and soon planning to make a law that the horns of all vehicles should be in Indian musical instruments so that it is pleasant to hear," Nitin Gadkari told local media on Tuesday.

