 
Wednesday October 06, 2021
Russia threatens Facebook

World
AFP
October 06, 2021

Moscow: Russia on Tuesday stepped up the pressure on Facebook, threatening to hit the company with its largest fine yet for repeatedly ignoring requests to remove banned content. The country’s media regulator Roskomnadzor said that it had drawn up a new protocol to penalise the US social media giant for repeatedly failing "to remove information dangerous to citizens" on Facebook and Instagram.

