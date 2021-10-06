UK to hold probe into police ‘failures’

Manchester, United Kingdom: The UK government will launch an independent inquiry into "systematic failures" in policing, interior minister Priti Patel said on Tuesday, after an officer serving in London kidnapped, raped and murdered a woman.
The death of Sarah Everard at the hands of a police officer rocked the country and led to an outcry about the levels of violence against women and girls in Britain. It has also raised questions about police vetting, how forces handle complaints from victims, as well as wider calls to address sexism and misogyny in policing. "It is abhorrent that a serving police officer was able to abuse his position of power, authority and trust to commit such a horrific crime," Patel said at the ruling Conservative party’s annual conference. "I can confirm today there will be an inquiry to give the independent oversight needed, to ensure something like this can never happen again."
