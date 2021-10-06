 
Wednesday October 06, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

UN sounds alarm over food insecurity in DR Congo

World
AFP
October 06, 2021
UN sounds alarm over food insecurity in DR Congo

United Nations, United States: The UN’s special envoy to the Democratic Republic of Congo sounded the alarm on Tuesday over hunger and recurring epidemics in the violence-hit African country.

More From World
More From Latest