Whistleblower urges regulation to tackle FB ‘crisis’

Washington: A Facebook whistleblower went before US lawmakers on Tuesday to push them to regulate the social media giant, after an outage hit potentially billions of users and highlighted global dependence on its services.
Ex-employee Frances Haugen testified on Capitol Hill after she leaked reams of internal research to authorities and The Wall Street Journal, which detailed how Facebook knew its sites were potentially harmful to young people’s mental health. She spoke to senators less than a day after Facebook, its photo-sharing app Instagram and messaging service WhatsApp went offline for roughly seven hours, with "billions of users" impacted, according to tracker Downdetector.
Haugen warned in a pre-prepared statement of the risk of not creating new safeguards for a platform that reveals little about how it operates. "I believe that Facebook’s products harm children, stoke division and weaken our democracy," her statement said.
