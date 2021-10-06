House retrieved from squatters

LAHORE:Following the orders of DIG Operations Suhail Ch, police got possession of a house from land grabbers in DHA Phase-3 on Tuesday. Citizen Allahyar had filed an application in anti-occupation cell against illegal possession of his one-kanal house. He said accused Omar Qureshi and Farooq Qureshi were illegally occupying his house. SP Essa Khan Sukhera took action on the order of DIG Operations. A case was registered against the accused in Defense A police station. The DIG said police will ensure safety of life and property of citizens. The citizen thanked the police, especially DIG Operations Sohail Ch for retrieving the house.