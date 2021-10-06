House retrieved from squatters

LAHORE:Following the orders of DIG Operations Suhail Ch, police got possession of a house from land grabbers in DHA Phase-3 on Tuesday. Citizen Allahyar had filed an application in anti-occupation cell against illegal possession of his one-kanal house. He said accused Omar Qureshi and Farooq Qureshi were illegally occupying his house. SP Essa Khan Sukhera took action on the order of DIG Operations. A case was registered against the accused in Defense A police station. The DIG said police will ensure safety of life and property of citizens. The citizen thanked the police, especially DIG Operations Sohail Ch for retrieving the house.
LAHORE:Full security will be provided to the procession to be taken out from Akbari Gate in connection with the...
LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has assured chemical manufacturers of taking up industry’s demands...
LAHORE:Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal Tuesday ordered the authorities concerned to take stern action over...
The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved 10 development schemes of road sector at an estimated cost of...
LAHORE:The Lahore High Court on Tuesday directed vice-chancellor Rahbar Medical & Dental College to review and decide...
LAHORE:Punjab Safe Cities Authority has introduced tablets equipped with modern technology integrated with criminal...