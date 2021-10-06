 
Wednesday October 06, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

House retrieved from squatters

Lahore
October 06, 2021

LAHORE:Following the orders of DIG Operations Suhail Ch, police got possession of a house from land grabbers in DHA Phase-3 on Tuesday. Citizen Allahyar had filed an application in anti-occupation cell against illegal possession of his one-kanal house. He said accused Omar Qureshi and Farooq Qureshi were illegally occupying his house. SP Essa Khan Sukhera took action on the order of DIG Operations. A case was registered against the accused in Defense A police station. The DIG said police will ensure safety of life and property of citizens. The citizen thanked the police, especially DIG Operations Sohail Ch for retrieving the house.

More From Lahore
More From Latest