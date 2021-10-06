Security for procession on martydom of Imam Hassan (RA)

LAHORE:Full security will be provided to the procession to be taken out from Akbari Gate in connection with the maryrdom of Hazrat Imam Hassan (RA). According to the security plan, more than 2,000 officers, including one SP, eight SDPOs, 27 inspectors and 179 upper subordinates will perform duties. The participants would be allowed to enter the procession only after a three-tier security cordon. The procession will be monitored continuously by the Safe Cities Authority cameras.