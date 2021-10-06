VC directed to decide medical student’s issue

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday directed vice-chancellor Rahbar Medical & Dental College to review and decide the issue of a medical student who has been barred from taking fourth year classes after she failed in one paper of part-III. Advocate Rabiyya Bajwa appeared on behalf of Rabia Arif and pleaded that Pakistan Medical Commission had not framed uniform rules for all medical colleges.

She pointed out that the student was not allowed to sit in part four classes because she did not pass a paper in part III. She said the petitioner-student had opportunity to give papers under rules but disallowing her sitting in part-IV classes would waste her academic year. Pakistan Medical Commission did not have uniform rules which were unconstitutional. The petitioner's lawyer requested the court that student Rabia Arif be allowed to sit in classes of medical part-IV classes. After hearing the arguments, Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi disposed of the petition and directed the VC to decide the issue in three days.