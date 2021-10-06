Tablets installed in eight police vehicles

LAHORE:Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has introduced tablets equipped with modern technology integrated with criminal record of proclaimed offenders, e-challan data, stolen and blacklisted vehicles and other necessary information to maintain law and order and curb crime in the provincial metropolis.

CCPO Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar and Chief Operating Officer Kamran Khan on Tuesday inaugurated the information technology based tablets in eight vehicles of Police Response Unit at a ceremony held at Punjab Safe Cities Authority Qurban Lines.

Chief Operating Officer Muhammad Kamran Khan briefed the CCPO on the working of e-traffic app and tablets. These tablets have been installed in eight vehicles of PRU including Shahdara, Kahna, Sherakot, Chung and Harbanspura.

Talking to the media, CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar expressed significance of latest technology in operational and strategic policing to serve humanity and curb crime. DSPs transferred: IG Punjab issued transfer and posting orders of eight DSPs on Tuesday. Muhammad Ramzan has been posted as SDPO Nankana, Zahid Hussain as SDPO Baragarh Nankana Sahab, Zafar Iqbal as DSP-IX SPU Punjab, Lahore, Akhtar Ali as SDPO Renala Khurd Okara, and Iqbal Hussain as DSP Investigation III Rawalpindi. Services of Muhammad Iqbal and Saeed Ullah Khan have been placed at the disposal of Addl IG Special Branch and services of Khalid Mehmood at the disposal of Addl IG CTD Punjab.

Cops given prizes: DIG Operations gave away cash prizes and appreciation certificates to 18 personnel of Anti Riot Force for good performance on the eve of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

He also distributed welfare cheques for the treatment of 10 police personnel. He distributed relief cheques worth Rs1,085,000 among the personnel of police lines, police stations, Dolphin Squad and Anti Riot Force.