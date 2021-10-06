Digital system to streamline technical education: minister

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Aslam Iqbal has said that digital system had been introduced to streamline technical education. The process of online registration of private and government technical institutes under Punjab Skill Development Authority continued. In a meeting with a delegation of heads of technical institutes at his camp office, he said so far, more than 1,300 technical institutes have applied online for registration with the PSDA. It is a fully automated system from the submission of the application to the issuance of the registration certificate.