Security for cricket matches

Lahore
October 06, 2021

LAHORE: A meeting regarding security of National T-20 cricket matches was held at Capital City Police Headquarters on Tuesday. Presiding over the meeting, CCPO said that more than 8,000 police officers and personnel, including five divisional SPs, 21 SDPOs and 53 SHOs would be deployed for security of cricket matches.

