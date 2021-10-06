Woman throws acid on ex-husband over second marriage

LAHORE:A woman threw acid on her ex-husband for contracting second marriage in Shera Kot police limits here on Tuesday.

The woman identified as Sadaf posing as a beggar reached near the house of her former husband Sajid Khan and kept waiting for him in a street. When he came there, she threw acid on him. He sustained burns in his neck, ears and back. He was shifted to hospital. The victim reportedly married Sadaf, but their relations turned sour and they separated three years back. A week ago Khan contracted second marriage.

Body found: A 32-year-old unidentified man was found dead in Kahna here Tuesday. A passerby spotted him lying in an unconscious condition and informed the police who reached the spot and shifted him to hospital where he died.

PURSE SNATCHERS: Two members of a purse snatchers’ gang were arrested in Ravi Road area. The arrested suspects have been identified as Ghulam Mustafa and Shehran alias Shani. Police recovered four motorbikes and illegal weapon from their custody. They confessed committing various bids.

THREE HELD: Nishter Colony police arrested three suspects with weapons and liquor. They have been identified as Ateeq, Imran and Haider Ali. A police team on finding them suspects when checked their vehicle they recovered weapons and liquor from their custody.

ARRESTED: Ichhra Police arrested an alleged murderer. Accused Hammad Butt sometimes ago had demanded ransom of Rs5m from a victim. When he failed to pay the ransom the suspect shot him dead.

BIKE THIEVES: Defence C Police arrested two suspected bike lifters. The suspects have been identified as Daud and Ejaz Maseeh. Police recovered six bikes, mobile phones, pistols and bullets. They confessed committing the crime.

ELECTROCUTED: A 40-year-old man was electrocuted in Rang Mahal. Victim Amir Ali was working when he touched an electric wire and received electric shocks. He was shifted to hospital where he died.