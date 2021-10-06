ISLAMABAD: Top military brass of the country at the 244th Corps Commanders Conference on Tuesday took serious notice of Indian military’s propaganda against Pakistan, terming it an attempt to divert world’s attention from their internal issues, particularly human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).



"Taking serious note of the malicious propaganda by Indian military, forum expressed the resolve to take all necessary measures to safeguard Pakistan’s territorial integrity," the ISPR in a statement said.

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said the baseless propaganda only reflects Indians’ frustration and an attempt to divert attention from their internal contradictions, especially gross human rights violations being committed in IIOJ&K. The forum took a comprehensive review of evolving security situation in the region with particular focus on Border Management and Internal Security.

The corps commanders conference was apprised of measures being taken to thwart nefarious designs of inimical forces to destabilise Pakistan and spoil the hard earned peace and stability. The forum expressed concern over the brewing humanitarian-security situation in Afghanistan, concluding that meaningful engagement and sustained support by international community is imperative for paving way for peace and stability in Afghanistan and the larger region.

The COAS appreciated operational preparedness of formations and focus on training, including enhanced collaboration with foreign militaries and conduct of joint exercises in the operational and counter-terrorism domain.