Party can’t raise objection to meeting with Marriyum: Khursheed

SUKKUR: PPP MNA Syed Khursheed Shah, imprisoned on Rs1.23 billion corruption reference, was brought to the Civil Hospital, Sukkur, from the central prison for a medical check-up on Monday. He said his party could not raise objection on his meeting with PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb.

While talking to media persons after the check-up, Syed Khursheed Shah said no one had served him a show cause notice over meeting with PML-N’s spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb as it was not confidential. He said PPP leader Nayyar Hussain Bukhari also clarified that Shah was not served any show-cause notice, saying meeting with Marriyum was exploited. He categorically said how could his party raise any objection about his meeting, when Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Qamar Zaman Kaira had also been meetings with the Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif in the jail.

Khursheed Shah said the PML-N and PPP were allies in the opposition, so he thought no one could raise objection on his meeting with Marriyum, saying it was his second meeting with the PML-N leader and was not a secret meeting. He said foreign visits of the PPP leadership were part of diplomacy, while Prime Minister Imran Khan had lost the opportunity to address the UN General Assembly to let the world aware of Pakistan’s issues and contributions for peace in the region as well as the world. He said talks with TTP by the PTI government could hurt the feelings of the martyrs’ families and it would be taken as ruining their sacrifices.