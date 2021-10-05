UNESCO country director applauds women empowerment

SUKKUR: UNESCO Pakistan Country Director Patricia McPhillips has said in order to achieve UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), women empowerment is a prerequisite in all human development indicators.

Reports said a UNESCO delegation led by Patricia McPhillips visited the Thar Foundation projects and met with woman workers in different departments and teachers of Thar Foundation schools. The UNESCO official said she had never seen such woman empowerment and inclusive corporate social responsibility projects across the world. She applauded the real woman empowerment. She also spent time with those female workers to know how their lives were being transformed after such empowerment.