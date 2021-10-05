493 arrests made in two months: KP IGP

PESHAWAR: As many as 493 members of the land mafia were arrested and 164 cases lodged against the grabbers across the province during the last two months. Apart from the land mafia, operations are underway against the gangs involved in the drugs business as well as spreading terror among the public by displaying arms through gunmen.

“A crackdown is underway against all the mafias including those involved in land grabbing, drug trafficking, brandishing weapons and spreading terror and other crimes across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The force has been directed to go after all these groups aggressively to provide relief to the public,” Inspector General of Police (IGP) KP Moazzam Jah Ansari told The News.

The IGP said the morale of the police is high and proactive engagement, both on the kinetic and soft front, continued. “The KP police is reclaiming its traditional goodwill. Inshaa Allah, we will defeat the terrorists and mafias and win the hearts and minds of our people," said the police chief.