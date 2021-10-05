Shehbaz slams govt over increase in electricity tariff

LAHORE: PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif has termed Rs1.72 per unit increase in electricity tariff a result of the PTI government’s corruption and incompetence.

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan was continuously dropping ‘inflation bombs’ of electricity, gas, petrol prices on the masses. He said the government had become a thunderbolt of inflation, corruption and incompetence annihilating the nation. For the past three years this government had done nothing except shooting inflation rate through the roof, making the survival of masses impossible, he added.

He said the rise in prices of everything from policy rates to food, beverages, essential commodities and other eatables was a never-ending cycle of corruption and incompetence of Imran-led government. He said the people had not seen a single day without bad news, ever since Imran came to power. This rising sun of inflation will set only with the fall of the inept PTI government, he added.

Shehbaz said at the current level of electricity, gas, fuel and tax rates, it was impossible for businesses to operate and the common man to run a household. He was of the view that the situation was a result of government refusing to learn from the mistakes made in its first year. The misplaced arrogance of this administration was leading the nation and the economy into a new quagmire of destruction, he warned. He emphasised that to bring any relief to the people, it was necessary to reverse the cruel steps of the government.