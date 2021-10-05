Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s shrine: Sindh Auqaf dept grants permission for Umer Sharif’s burial

KARACHI: The Sindh government’s Auqaf Department has formally granted permission to allow the burial of famous comedian, Umer Sharif, in the premises of the shrine of Abdullah Shah Ghazi in Clifton, it emerged on Monday.

The son of the veteran artiste, Jawad Umer Sharif, visited the shrine of Abdullah Shah Ghazi to determine the burial place of his father. He informed media persons that his father would be buried in Sheikh Liaquat Hussain compound of the shrine. He said that soon the place and time of the funeral prayers of Umer Sharif would be announced. He later also visited the Umer Sharif Park in Clifton where the funeral prayers are likely to be held.

Chairman of Saylani Welfare International Trust, Maulana Muhammad Bashir Farooqi, is likely to lead the funeral prayers. The body of the veteran Pakistani actor is likely to reach Karachi on Wednesday morning via Turkish Airlines from Munich. Sharif’s son thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan, Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani, and Karachi’s Administrator, Murtaza Wahab for their help to bring his father's body to Pakistan from Germany and also to make arrangements for his burial at the sacred site of Karachi, keeping in view the wishes of the deceased artiste.