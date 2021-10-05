India biggest enemy of peace, says Sarwar

LAHORE: British MP Naz Shah called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar at Governor’s House here on Monday.

During the meeting, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar said that overseas Pakistanis are the pride of the nation and Pakistani living all over the world stand with Kashmiri and Palestinian brothers and sisters, adding that the real face of India is being exposed all over the world. He said that India is the biggest facilitator of terrorists in the region and the enemy of peace.

Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said that the world's silence on Indian terrorism in Kashmir is no less than a crime and the dream of peace in the region cannot be materialised in the presence of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Naz Shah, a member of the British Parliament, said that resolution of Kashmir and Palestine issues is vital to establish peace in the world, adding that Narendra Modi is the killer of Kashmiris and Indian Muslims.

British MP Naz Shah told the Governor about her efforts with regards to raising her voice for the liberation of Kashmiris and Palestinians in UK Parliament. Governor Punjab appreciated Naz Shah and other British MPs for raising the voice for Kashmiris and Palestinians.

Later, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar left for Saudi Arabia at the invitation of the Saudi government to perform Umrah. He will also meet Saudi officials and other overseas Pakistanis during his visit to Saudi Arabia.

Talking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar said that relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are stronger than a rock. Pak-Saudi relations are getting stronger under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He thanked the Saudi Ambassador and the Saudi Government for the invitation.