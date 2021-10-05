Nadra confirms illegal CNICs issued to 10 Iranians

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) on Monday said 10 Iranians who illegally entered Pakistan obtained CNICs with the connivance of Nadra officials.

The Nadra spokesperson said these people had illegally obtained CNICs between 2013 and June 2021. The Nadra has implemented a revised registration policy a few weeks ago to curb such activities. Strict measures have been taken to curb such practices. The spokesperson said some employees who helped obtain illegal identity cards have been sacked and further investigations are underway against those who helped Iranians obtain identity cards.