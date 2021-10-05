Imran negotiating with terrorists, claims Sana

LAHORE: Imran Khan is negotiating with Taliban who ruthlessly martyred innocent children in the APS attack. This was stated by PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah in a media talk here on Monday. He said Sheikh Rasheed should have stood at the door of the Supreme Court today but he didn’t go there because now Imran Khan has recruited him as a peon.

He said Imran Khan's team comprised thieves of sugar, wheat and petrol and now they are also labeled as certified thieves in the Pandora Papers for having offshore companies. Sanaullah said ‘Taliban Khan’ is negotiating with terrorists who martyred the children of APS. “Imran Khan is taking curses from the nation and now will also take curses from the mothers of martyrs,” he stated and maintained that such an unfortunate gang has been imposed on Pakistan that has become a nightmare for every citizen. PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari said the real "Sicilian Mafia" and "fake Sadiq and Amin" have now been exposed.